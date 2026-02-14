WWE HOFer Wanted To Name JTG 'The Neighborhoodie'

Now a long-time veteran of the squared circle that's still giving it a go on the independent scene, former WWE star JTG has become known primarily for two things; his Cryme Tyme tag team with the later Shad Gaspard, and his near ten year tenure with WWE that saw him survive multiple talent cuts, despite WWE's limited use of him. And yet, if not for a few changes upon him being called up to the main roster, it's possible JTG could've been known for having a completely different name than the one he got.

In an appearance on "Rewind Recap Relive," JTG talked about the origins of the JTG name when he was first coming up as a developmental wrestler in OVW. While he was ready to go with the JTG name from the start, a certain WWE Hall of Famer came up with another name for him, which JTG initially went with before getting called up to the big dance.

"As I got called up, I started working with Paul Heyman," JTG said. "He wanted to call me 'The Neighborhoodie.' And at the time, if Paul Heyman gives you a name, you love it. You don't say nothing. So I was The Neighborhoodie for a while. And when I got signed to WWE, that's when I officially changed it to JTG.

"I initially didn't have any...no acronym to it, just I was just sticking to JTG, because that's what I was used to, and that's what I was using in OVW. So JTG. And then everyone kept asking me in WWE, fans, I had to come up with something. So I said [it means] Just Too Good. You pick it. And when I started my solo career, that's when I had to evolve to a god."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Rewind Recap Relive" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription