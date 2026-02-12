Update On GCW-Triller Relationship Amidst Streamer's Financial Troubles

Triller TV's fraught financial situation only seems to be getting worse, with a recent disappearance from the NASDAQ stock market sparking panic among platform users. However, as fans worry about a possible Triller shutter, one of the streaming platform's most featured promotions, GCW, seems to be confident about their broadcasting partnership moving forward.

According to Fightful Select, GCW is unconcerned about the impact of Triller's financial troubles on their broadcasting partnership. Triller reportedly paid GCW ahead of the new year, and reports from Triller's perspective report a "pretty healthy" relationship between the streaming service and GCW.

Interestingly, reports claim that Triller TV's financial woes may be misattributed. Fightful Select posited that Triller TV's parent company, Flipps Media, Inc., is the one facing hardship. Flipps Media, appears to be insolvent, or in debt, but unable to liquidate its assets into cash. Sources theorize that Flipps Media is using Triller TV revenues to pay company bills in the midst of their debt. Flipps Media has reportedly long-used this business model. This plan was executed under the belief that TikTok, a giant in the video-sharing and streaming industry, would be banned: a plan that, clearly, did not come to pass.

As of writing, Flipps Media's exact financial situation remains unclear. The company, however, remains in hot water after a FITE TV subscriber attempted to revive a class action lawsuit, in which Flipps was accused of sharing consumer data with Meta. The case was not revived, and Triller TV seems unaffected by its parent company's legal trouble.