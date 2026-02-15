Harley Cameron Considers It 'Huge Compliment' To Be Compared To WWE Star

AEW Women's World Tag Team Champion Harley Cameron has quickly crept into the hearts of fans by both having comedic timing and using puppets to bring a unique element to her character.

During her interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Helwani compared her to WWE's Chelsea Green, who is also known for her comedic antics, much to Cameron's delight.

"That's a huge compliment. I'm a big fan of her work," she said.

She was then asked about where she draws her inspiration from, recalling that her early days in wrestling were about her character and finding herself.

"It wasn't until I did RJ City's show, 'Hey EW!' and just kind of had like an organic conversation," Cameron claimed, adding how there was a lot of back-and-forth banter during her appearance on the show and some guitar playing from her, which caught the eye of one of her mentors, QT Marshall. "He's like, 'This, you, organically, I think is entertaining.' And he's like, 'There's not many people that, like there's the old saying of 'your wrestling persona should be you times a thousand,' I don't think that works in every scenario,' he said. 'But I think for you, it's the right avenue to go, because you're a natural-born performer.'"

In hindsight, Cameron believes that her appearance on 'Hey EW!' allowed her to drive into herself a bit more and realize that leaning into her history as a performance artist is something that comes naturally to her.

