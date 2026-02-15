Red Velvet Looks Back On Being A 'Baby' In AEW

Few have had the AEW/Ring of Honor career that Red Velvet has. Though not a top star outwardly, Velvet has been involved in plenty of classic moments, including the famous "Dynamite" match involving Shaquille O'Neal in 2021, and her shocking upset victory over Mercedes Mone at ROH Final Battle 2025, where she reclaimed the ROH Women's TV Championship in the process.

It's something that even Velvet doesn't seem to think was possible given how she started as an enhancement talent for AEW during the pandemic days. Sitting down for "Close Up with Renee Paquette," Velvet reflected on her entire AEW journey, giving credit to the likes of Bryan Danielson, Cody, Brandi, and Dustin Rhodes for being a positive influence on her. It was something she needed as well, as Velvet admits that she was a bit in over her head when she first broke into AEW six years ago.

"I was a baby," Velvet said. "And a baby not necessarily in age, just in like wrestling for a big company on TV. I thought I had to figure it out. I don't want to go on record and say I didn't know what I was doing, but I didn't know what I was doing. In a sense, I thought I knew.

"But I just...I learned so much. The world got to see me for the first time on big TV. People got to see who Red Velvet was. They saw a lot of my good moments, a lot of my bad moments. And I said bad, I'm just like, you know, growth and little injuries and botches and stuff. So I've grown with the AEW audience."

