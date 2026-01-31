AEW's Red Velvet Is 'Mad' She Didn't Touch Shaq

These days, Red Velvet's claim to fame is being the woman who started Mercedes Mone's downfall by defeating her at Ring of Honor Final Battle to reclaim the ROH Women's TV Championship. Before that, however, the biggest moment of Velvet's career was considered her first big one, when she and Cody Rhodes took on Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill back in 2021, in a match that proved to be a launching pad for both Cargill and Velvet.

But despite being in the same match as Shaq, Velvet and the NBA Hall of Famer never got to do any spots together. And Velvet revealed during an appearance on "Close Up with Renee Paquette" that it's something she continues to rue to this day.

"I'm so mad I didn't touch him," Velvet said. "We couldn't. It was a mixed tag, so we didn't get to touch."

Beyond that though, Velvet is very grateful for the match, which she says changed her life. She also admitted that, at the time, she was more excited about getting to wrestle a match on TV, and was oblivious to the fact the match would take her from extra to contracted wrestler.

"That match is what got me a full salary contract, full-time at AEW," Velvet said. "It changed my life, and I was happy just I was...I wouldn't say just happy to be there that day, I was just so happy to be wrestling on TV. And it was a big moment, but I don't think I knew how big it was, and I think that's why I was able to capitalize. I just went and did it. In hindsight, if it was now, I think the nerves, like 'Oh my god.' It was such a big match. ESPN, all that stuff. I was so like, I was just like 'Oh, I'm just an extra. I hope I get a job here. This is going to be great.'"

