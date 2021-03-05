The Miami Heat’s Twitter handle used the Shaq table bump video from this week’s AEW Dynamite to celebrate the team’s 103-93 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.

Shaq helped Miami capture the franchise’s first-ever NBA Championship back in 2006.

As noted, Shaq received a lot of praise from the pro wrestling community for taking several bumps during his AEW in-ring debut on Wednesday. In a wild match, Cody Rhodes hit a running crossbody to send both himself and Shaq down through two tables placed on the floor. Shaq sold the bump like a pro and didn’t get back up on his feet for the rest of the match.

Earlier in the match, Shaq paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee by hitting a powerbomb and then got scoop slammed by Rhodes. The team of Shaq and Jade Cargill eventually defeated Rhodes and Red Velvet.

See below for the tweet from Miami Heat: