CM Punk Calls John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour 'Brilliant, Says His Own Won't Be Soon

John Cena's retirement tour was met with mixed reception from fans, with some finding themselves emotional to see him step away from pro wrestling while others took issue with the selection of his opponents and the timing of his final match. However, CM Punk has been a staunch defender of Cena's retirement tour, and in an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," he reflected on both Cena's retirement and his own.

"I thought it was brilliant, you know?" the World Heavyweight Champion expressed about Cena's final run. "With me? I really don't know. I almost don't like talking about it, because I almost think it's not going to be anytime soon."

Punk further noted that he likes to still keep things to himself, and urged fans to simply wait and see. "I'm just trying to keep myself in one piece, because I feel like I'm on the run of my life, I think I'm doing the best work I've ever done; why would I want to step away from this right now?"

While Punk isn't sure if he'll have a retirement tour himself, he understands where the tradition comes from.

"I think it's big in Japanese culture – Japanese wrestling – the retirement tour," he said. "Like, when [The Great] Muta retired ... they're just like: here's a big Dome show, here's all these shows," he added. "They've done that over there for many, many years. It was just new to, I think, Western wrestling fans."

Despite not wanting to talk about his retirement in this interview, the 47-year-old has admitted this year that he'll likely want to step away by the time he turns 50.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.