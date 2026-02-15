The Miz Reflects On Wrestling Bad Bunny At WWE WrestleMania 37

Over the past five years, fans have witnessed some of the best celebrity performances in WWE from the likes of Logan Paul and Pat McAfee, but one of the most unexpected success stories in the ring was Puerto Rican singer/songwriter Bad Bunny, who shocked many with his in-ring talent, and commitment to the sport. Bad Bunny's first WWE bout was at WrestleMania 37 when he and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison, a match that "The A-lister" is often praised for because of his ability to make the Grammy winner look good, but on The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" podcast, he voiced that everyone who participated deserves more recognition.

"I got a lot of credit for that. I don't think John Morrison, Damien Priest as well as Bad Bunny get enough credit for it. Because I remember Bad Bunny training, and this was during COVID times where we were at the baseball field in Tampa, and every time I would come to the show, he was there early in the ring. And he would be practicing, then he would go sing at the Grammys. He'd be right back in the ring. He'd go to SNL and he would have the title ... I was like, man, this dude just loves what we do," he explained. "Celebrities, we hide 'em. We hide their flaws, I was like, we're not hiding you. You are literally going to be doing the entire intro, you're gonna be involved in every aspect of this match cause no one will expect it."

Bad Bunny's most recent match was at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico, where he defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight, which is often considered one of the best celebrity matches in recent memory.

