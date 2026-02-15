Former WWE Star Maven Shares Contempt For Wrestling Enhancement Talent

They may be a small part of the business, but enhancement talent remains one of the key cornerstones of what makes pro wrestling tick. Even though the days of the squash match have long since given way to wrestling shows with more competitive bouts, enhancement talent are still around on episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "WWE Raw," taking quick losses in the quest to make more established talents look good.

But essential as they may be, they are not talents that former WWE star Maven looked forward to wrestling. In fact, during a recent video on his YouTube channel, Maven almost seemed to express contempt towards the times he had to wrestle enhancement talent, mainly because he saw the matches as a no-win situation for him.

"All of these guys were there trying to get jobs, and some of them, like CM Punk, would go on to land jobs after wrestling me," Maven said. "But for the most part, every time you were in the ring with one of these unsigned wrestlers, they were going to be as aggressive as they could possibly be. And sometimes, they weren't good enough to be signed.

"And this would reflect on me. If they're having a bad match, then I'm having a bad match. And that does not help my career at all. And on the flip side, if I have a great match with an enhancement guy, it doesn't help my career hardly at all. I mean, they're unsigned for a reason. It's truly high risk, low reward. Not the odds you want when you're fighting for your spot in WWE."

