Bully Ray Invokes Classic Comedy To Explain Need For WWE Enhancement Talent

Over the last several months, Bully Ray has been referring to himself as Bubba Ray Dudley more and more, as he dipped his toe back into the WWE pool. Not only has the two-time Hall of Famer gotten back in the ring for WWE, briefly working "NXT" in the fall, but he's become an integral part of WWE's "LFG" series on A&E, where he serves as one of the five mentors for up and coming talent alongside Mickie James and fellow WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker.

On Monday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," "WWE LFG" was one of the major topics, as Bully and co-host Tommy Dreamer talked about the first episode that aired on Saturday. In particular, Bully called attention to a participant named BJ Ray, who quickly got on the wrong side of Bully, Michaels, and Undertaker. Bully noted that he saw something in this Ray youngster, though not as a main eventer, instead pointing towards a classic 1980s comedy film for the spot that would best suit him.

"When it comes to a kid like that, there are positions in the professional wrestling business for him," Bully said. "And I'm reminded of the movie 'Caddyshack.' Remember when Danny says to the judge 'You know, I've always thought about becoming a judge,' and the judge says 'You know, the world needs ditch diggers too.' Well, for a kid like BJ Ray, the professional wrestling business needs enhancement talent. And I think he would be a perfect jobber in the near future."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription