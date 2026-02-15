Tony Khan Admits 'Obsession' With AEW Dynamite Statistic

Since AEW's inception in 2019, it's no secret that company President Tony Khan is often focused on TV viewership and ticket sales statistics for his brand. Whether it's touting weekly ratings or reiterating the live gate for some of AEW's biggest pay-per-views, Khan makes it a goal to keep track of analytics, but in a recent appearance on "Q101," Khan admitted that he's specifically fixated on minute by minute viewership, especially for "AEW Dynamite."

"I'm obsessed with 'Collision' being a great wrestling show that the wrestling fans love ... I don't want there to ever be a perception like even though I know some fans think that 'Oh I can watch 'Dynamite' and I'll get everything,' that's not the case," he explained. "I hope for 'Collision,' people spread that virus with it and say like, 'I love wrestling and you should watch this because they put so much great wrestling on' ... I think 'Dynamite' is that, but with that obsession of knowing that weeknight, prime time, minute by minute viewership is balanced with the great wrestling because there's some of the best wrestling and best wrestling matches are on 'Dynamite.'"

Over the last two weeks, "Dynamite" has posted its best ratings since September, with both episodes drawing above 650,000 viewers each. In addition, "AEW Collision's" numbers have also increased, with the January 31 episode being the most watched edition of the show since Nielsen's "Big Date + Panel" system was introduced, while last week drew the program's second highest rating of the year.

