AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/4/2026

The February 4 edition of "AEW Dynamite" in Las Vegas, Nevada saw a lot of high-profile moments to help get fans excited for the Grand Slam Australia event on February 14. Both Hangman Page and Andrade El Idolo secured their spots in a number one contenders match to determine who faces the AEW Men's World Champion at Revolution, beating Mark Davis and Kenny Omega respectively. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford earned themselves a shot at the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships by beating The Babes of Wrath, and Brody King's 77 second victory over MJF not only saw him bag himself a shot at the AEW Men's World Championship, but the match also went viral for the fans voicing their opinions about ICE.

Not only did the show deliver in between the ropes, but it also delivered in the TV ratings as Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider have confirmed that the February 4 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 654,000 viewers, marking a 1,000 fan increase from the previous week. This week's figure not only sits 19% above the trailing four week average of 548,000 viewers, but it is also the highest average figure for an episode of "Dynamite" since the September To Remember special that took place on September 17. As always, these figures do not factor in those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

The biggest victory this week for AEW came in the 18-49 demographic as "Dynamite" posted a 0.15 number, up a staggering 67% from the previous week and an even larger 88% above the trailing four week average. 0.15 is also the highest number in the 18-49 demographic since the Blood and Guts special that also posted a 0.15 back on November 12. AEW has been doing well with older audiences on cable as of late, and that was on display once more with the 25-54 demographic number of 0.22. Overall, "Dynamite" would rank joint sixth for the night on cable in the 18-49 demo alongside the College Basketball on ESPN2 and an hour of FOX News, placing behind the NBA on ESPN, the other two prime time hours of FOX News, and the NHL on TNT.