AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 11/12/2025

It was the most violent night of the year for AEW as November 12 saw the return of Blood and Guts to "AEW Dynamite." Both the men and women of AEW went to war inside the doubled-ringed structure, with "Timeless" Toni Storm and Jon Moxley both surrendering for their teams. Outside of the Blood and Guts matches, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat made his return to AEW, Kazuchika Okada told The Young Bucks to make their decision about joining The Don Callis Family, and after defeating Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Hangman Page told Samoa Joe that their AEW Men's World Championship match at Full Gear will now take place inside a steel cage.

The Blood and Guts edition of "Dynamite" has always been a big one, especially in the television ratings, and despite the new "Big Data + Panel" method of calculating ratings, this year was no different. Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider have both confirmed that the Blood and Guts edition of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 600,000 fans, marking a 21% increase on the November 5 average of 497,000 viewers, and a 22% increase on the trailing four week average of 492,000 viewers. It's the first time "Dynamite" has hit the 600,000 mark since the September 24 episode, and as always, all of these totals do not include those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

There was an even bigger jump in the 18-49 demographic as the show posted a 0.15 number. This is a 67% increase on the 0.09 number posted seven days earlier, which is also the trailing four week average, and is the highest number in the demographic since the go-home show to Forbidden Door which took place on August 20 in Glasgow, Scotland. Overall, "Dynamite" ranked sixth for the evening in the prime time cable rankings, being beaten by three hours of FOX News, a new episode of "South Park" which actually averaged less overall viewers than "Dynamite," and the NBA game between Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks which aired on ESPN, finishing first with a 0.37 number.