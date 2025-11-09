AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 11/5/2025

November is shaping up to be a big month for AEW as the annual Blood and Guts edition of "AEW Dynamite," and AEW Full Gear 2025 are set to take place in the coming weeks. With that in mind, the November 5 episode of "Dynamite" went a long way to continue multiple stories heading into those two shows. The Opps successfully retained the AEW World Trios Championships against Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston, and Hook. Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale advanced to the semi-finals of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament, and it was announced that the AEW National Championship would be debuting at Full Gear.

After some less than desirable ratings in recent weeks thanks to the recent change in Nielsen's method of calculating television ratings, the stars of AEW were looking to bounce back this week, and they did to an extent. According to Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider, the November 5 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 497,000 viewers, marking an 8% increase on the previous week's 459,000 viewers, and putting it 1% above the trailing four week average of 490,000 viewers. As always, none of these figures include those fans who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

In the 18-49 demographic, it was more of a mixed bag. "Dynamite" posted a 0.09 number, a 12% increase on the 0.08 that was posted seven days earlier, and putting the show back level with the trailing four week average of 0.09. However, the show was unable to compete in the prime time cable rankings for Wednesday night, placing eighth overall. "Dynamite" was beaten by the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, three hours of FOX News, a repeat episode of "Friends," "The Challenge" on MTV, "Anderson Cooper 360" on CNN, and the B1G basketball game between Alabama A&M and Indiana which aired on BTN.