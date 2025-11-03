AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 10/29/2025

The stars of AEW got in the Halloween spirit for the October 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as the company presented its annual Fright Night special from Edinburg, Texas. The Sisters of Sin advanced to the semi-finals of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament, the men's Blood and Guts match was made official as the Death Riders will face The Conglomeration, Darby Allin, and Roderick Strong, and both Samoa Joe and FTR earned themselves title matches for the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on November 22.

Thanks to the new "Big Data + Panel" method of calculating television ratings, wrestling shows across the board have taken a hit, but "Dynamite" has taken more of a hit than most. This trend continued for the Fright Night edition of "Dynamite" as the show averaged a total of 459,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider. This is a 4% decrease from the previous week's 477,000 viewers, a 9% drop below the trailing four week average of 492,000 viewers, and while the figure doesn't include those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX, it is the lowest number of average viewers for an episode of "Dynamite" of the year in its regular timeslot.

In the 18-49 demographic, the news wasn't as bad as the show posted a 0.08 number for the second week in a row, but it is still 11% lower than the trailing four week average of 0.09, and the joint lowest number that has been posted in the show's regular Wednesday timeslot. Despite this, "Dynamite" did place sixth for the night in its timeslot according to the prime time cable rankings, and seventh overall when including the third hour of FOX News that aired at 10PM. Overall, "Dynamite placed behind the three one-hour blocks on FOX News, a Freeform movie on Freeform, game five of the MLB World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers on FOX Deportes, and the NBA game between Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics.