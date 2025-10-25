AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 10/22/2025

With AEW WrestleDream in the rear-view mirror, All Elite Wrestling took its first steps towards the annual Full Gear pay-per-view on November 22 with the October 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Mercedes Mone had her 12 belts celebration ruined by "Mini Mone," Harley Cameron, and Kris Statlander. The brackets for the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions were revealed, and Kazuchika Okada defeated Bandido to retain the AEW Unified Championship in the main event.

The new "Big Data + Panel" method of determining television ratings is now firmly in place, and wrestling shows across the board have suffered when it comes to their final figures. The October 22 edition of "Dynamite" was no different as Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider have confirmed that the show averaged a total of 477,000 viewers. This is an 11% decrease from the 534,000 viewers that the October 15 episode averaged, and 13% below the trailing four week average of 546,000 viewers.

"Dynamite" took an even bigger hit in the 18-49 demographic as the show only posted a 0.08 number, a record low for the show in its regular timeslot, a 27% drop from the 0.11 number that was posted seven days earlier, and 27% lower than the trailing four week average which also sits at 0.11. For the night, "Dynamite" placed ninth in the prime time cable rankings, sitting below the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on ESPN which was the runaway leader after posting a 0.63. All three hours of FOX News, a movie on Freeform, "The Challenge" on MTV, "Expedition X" on Discovery, and a college football game between Delaware and Middle Tennessee on ESPN2 also ranked higher than "Dynamite." AEW will be looking to improve its ratings with the special Fright Night special that airs on October 29.