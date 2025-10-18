AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 10/15/2025

The final preparations for AEW WrestleDream were made on the October 15 episode of "AEW Dynamite," which was immediately followed by a special one-hour episode of "AEW Collision." In the "Dynamite" portion of the show, The Opps retained their AEW World Trios Championships over La Faccion Ingobrenable, Claudio Castagnoli got the better of Roderick Strong, and GOA became the first team to pin The Hurt Syndicate in a two-on-two match up since Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin debuted in AEW one year ago.

"Dynamite" was back in its regular timeslot following the "Title Tuesday" special on October 7, and now that the new Nielsen "Big Data + Panel" method of calculating TV ratings is firmly in place, how did "Dynamite" do? The answer; much better than last week. According to Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider, the October 15 episode of "AEW Dynamite" averaged a total of 534,000 viewers, a 66% increase on the 321,000 viewers "Title Tuesday" averaged eight days earlier. With that said, this week's average is 9% lower than the trailing four week average, but two of those weeks were figures calculated by the old Nielsen system. As always, these figures do not include those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

For the 18-49 demographic, there was a big boost from "Title Tuesday" as "Dynamite" jumped from a 0.07 to a 0.11 number, marking a 57% increase. 0.11 is 8% lower than the trailing four week average of 0.12, but as previously mentioned, two of the last four 18-49 numbers posted were calculated using the "Panel" only method. "Dynamite" did manage to break into the top ten for Wednesday's prime time cable rankings, placing ninth, sitting behind the likes of FOX News, Major League Baseball, college football, a new episode of "South Park," and even the one-hour episode of "Collision" that immediately followed it.