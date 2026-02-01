AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 1/28/2026

AEW returned to the state of Texas for the January 28 episode of "AEW Dynamite," with the company bringing a loaded show featuring three championship bouts. Kris Statlander retained the AEW Women's World Championship against Thekla, FTR retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle, and after retaining the AEW TNT Championship against El Clon, Mark Briscoe was confronted by a debuting Tommaso Ciampa. The company loaded up its flagship show in the hopes of bringing in a larger audience, and that's exactly what happened.

According to Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider, the January 28 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 653,000 viewers, marking a 31% increase on the 498,000 viewers the January 21 episode averaged. This is also 35% above the trailing four week average of 484,000 viewers, and the highest average viewership AEW has gotten for either "Dynamite" or "AEW Collision" so far in 2026. On top of that, the January 28 show earned the highest average viewership of the Big Data + Panel era of calculating viewers which came into play at the end of September 2025, beating out the previous record held by the Blood and Guts special on November 12, as well as the September 24 viewership, which was the final "Dynamite" to have viewers calculated under the old Nielsen method. As usual, all of these figures do not include those who streamed the show on HBO MAX.

There was also an uptick in the 18-49 demographic as the show posted a 0.09 number, up 12% from the 0.08 number posted seven days earlier, and is also the highest 18-49 demo number of the year for AEW. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that the real surprise was the 50-54 demographic number which he called "ridiculous" based on how high it was. While Meltzer didn't give an exact number, The Programming Insider did reveal that "Dynamite" placed fourth for the night in the prime time cable rankings in the male 25-54 demographic with a 0.23 number, finishing just behind the NBA on ESPN, and two hours of FOX News coverage.