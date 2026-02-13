AEW's Young Bucks Were Slated To Wrestle Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi Until 2025 Injury

The Young Bucks have faced virtually every tag team that there is to face in the wrestling business, and have had what many fans consider to be some of the greatest tag team bouts of the modern era. However, there are a couple of matches that have slipped through the cracks due to a variety of circumstances, one of them being a highly anticipated showdown with two men they know very well, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi, The Golden Lovers. Nick Jackson revealed that this match was actually supposed to happen last year during a recent episode of "Being The Elite," even mentioning where the match was meant to take place.

"It was actually supposed to happen pretty recently but [Ibushi] had a really bad leg break," Nick said. "We were supposed to do Kenny and Ibushi at...it was a couple of months ago. We ended up doing a six man tag." The match Nick mentioned was the $1 Million trios match that took place at Full Gear 2025, where The Young Bucks teamed up with Josh Alexander to face Omega and the Jurassic Express, which ended up being the show where The Elite finally reunited for the first time since the summer of 2023.

The Golden Lovers match wasn't the only bout that fell through in 2025 as Matt Jackson revealed a different team that The Young Bucks did eventually face, but bigger plans for the feud never came to be. "I was also going to say that we had a big plan to do a match with The Outrunners. That never happened, this specific match, we ended up wrestling them but not the way we wanted it to [go]." Matt and Nick faced off with and beat The Outrunners on the July 30 episode of "AEW Dynamite," advancing to the semi-finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator tournament, but they were defeated by eventual winners Brodido in that round.

