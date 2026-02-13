Backstage News On Potential Brock Lesnar Opponent For WWE WrestleMania 42

Plans for WWE WrestleMania 42 are still yet to finalized with just over two months left before the big event, but someone who will certainly be factored into things is Brock Lesnar. "The Beast Incarnate" made his surprise return to WWE back at SummerSlam in August 2025 and is set to appear at his first WrestleMania since 2023, but the question of who he will end up facing is also up for discussion.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Lesnar's direction for WrestleMania 42 will likely be teased on the February 23 episode of "WWE Raw," which will act as the go-home episode before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on February 28, and the night where Lesnar is expected to return to the company. Many people believed that the original plan for Lesnar was for him to go one-on-one with former WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi. Both men faced off in the 2026 Royal Rumble match to a big reaction from the fans, to the point where Meltzer claimed it got the biggest reaction on the show outside of Brie Bella's return. With that said, Meltzer noted that Lesnar's match with Femi is far from 100% confirmed at the time of writing.

There was one other name mentioned internally according to Meltzer, that being LA Knight who made his return to WWE in the 2026 Royal Rumble match. Knight was paired up with Lesnar on the line up was reported in late January, but due to the fact that there was no real tease of any future interaction between Lesnar and Knight, that plan may or may not have been scrapped. Knight did technically eliminate Lesnar from the Rumble match, but that was also with the help of Cody Rhodes, and nothing has been mentioned about it since.