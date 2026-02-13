Oddsmakers Favor Interesting Name To Win WWE Elimination Chamber Qualifier On SmackDown

There's no doubt that WWE is building a story between McIntyre, Rhodes and Fatu, but Zayn picking up the win could be a way to protect all three men in the qualifying match tonight. The most likely option is for McIntyre to interfere in order to prevent Rhodes or Fatu from winning, as he's made it clear that he doesn't want to see either competitor near his world title. Therefore, attacking Rhodes and Fatu would open the door for Zayn, who has never defeated McIntyre in singles action. Additionally, WWE usually holds a "second chance" match for those who lost their qualifier, which could be when Rhodes or Fatu advances to the chamber.

Although it's expected that either Rhodes or Fatu will still be in line to challenge for the title at WrestleMania, with plans for the event being up in the air due to WWE's disappointment with ticket sales, it's possible that Zayn will get another shot at the championship this coming April. The Canadian star has been in pursuit of finally winning a world title in WWE, and challenging a competitor who he's never defeated before at WrestleMania could be a story the creative team is considering. Therefore, WWE could pencil in Zayn to win the Undisputed WWE Championship if the company believes the storyline would increase ticket sales.