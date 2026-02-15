Logan Paul Discusses Going Full-Time With WWE: 'I Was Born To Wrestle'

Earlier this year, Logan Paul announced that he'd signed a new WWE contract that will keep him with the company on a more full-time basis for the next several years, at least. Even before that, fans and fellow wrestlers have pointed out that Paul seems naturally gifted as a wrestler, and during an interview with Sports Illustrated, he revealed that he agrees.

"I was born to wrestle," Paul said. "I truly believe that. ... Every single skillset that I've garnered throughout the entirety of my life has culminated into this insane balance of ability that is the WWE, from the showmanship to the storytelling to the improv and intuition that comes with being a wrestler, to the physicality."

Paul then referred to a recent public conversation he had with former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, where Paul shared his belief that wrestling is more difficult than professional football, though it seems likely that the performer was simply trying to stir things up with his comments. As far as his new WWE contract, Paul stated that the decision was an easy one for him.

"I'm too good to leave all that meat on the bone. The WWE needs me," the wrestler lamented. "The audience needs me, because there is no one like me. I needed to inject more of myself in this business, that I am so clearly gifted at."

Over the last six years, Paul has wrestled just over 30 matches in WWE, with the majority of those taking place in 2025. Paul most recently appeared at the end of Monday's "WWE Raw," joining his Vision stablemates in a failed attempt to get Austin Theory in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match.

