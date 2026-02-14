AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 2/7/2026

The February 7 edition of "AEW Collision" helped set up not only the following Wednesday's huge episode of "AEW Dynamite," which saw two title changes, but also Saturday's "Grand Slam: Australia." Despite the excitement for things to come in AEW, the show saw a decrease in viewership from the previous week.

According to Wrestlenomics, the February 7 episode of "Collision" drew an average of 388,000 viewers, down 21 percent from the previous week's average of 492,000 viewers. The show earned a 0.07 in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, which was no change from the January 31 show.

The episode versus the trailing four weeks average was positive in terms of viewership, up 15 percent from the average 339,000 viewers. Compared to this time last year, the average viewership for "Collision" is also up, to the tune of 16 percent from the February 2025 average of 335,000 viewers. This episode's rating versus the trailing four weeks average was also positive, up 75 percent from the average 0.04. Compared to this time last year, however, the rating is down 22 percent from an average of 0.09.

"Collision" saw then-AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander chose the stipulation for her "Dynamite" match against Thekla, and the champion decided on a strap match, which would ultimately see her downfall in days ahead. Elsewhere on the show, Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta got a victory ahead of their hair-versus-hair match against "Timeless" Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy at Grand Slam. The main event saw Tommaso Ciampa successfully defend the TNT Championship against Roderick Strong and Claudio Castagnoli.