Rikishi Thinks WWE May Have 'Dropped The Ball' With The Wyatt Sicks

For the last few months, Solo Sikoa and the MFT have been locked in a feud with The Wyatt Sicks, led by Uncle Howdy. Because of that, Sikoa's father Rikishi Fatu has been paying close attention to the storyline, and he shared on his podcast, "Off The Top," that he feels the company may be letting Bo Dallas' group down with its booking.

"I just felt from the start – you know, after the brother [died], we all gathered together to really kind of hold onto that memory of Bray Wyatt," Rikishi said. "When we [saw] the brother Bo come in to be able to carry on that same character and so forth, we were so happy. It was so personal to a lot of the wrestling fans because we all love Bray Wyatt ... and you can imagine the pressure for the brother."

Rikishi prefaced that statement by saying he had to put his personal feelings aside, as he has a long history with Dallas' family, the Rotundas. As a friend of Mike Rotunda, Fatu said he wanted to see Dallas do well, just as he wanted to see the late Wyatt (AKA Windham Rotunda) succeed in WWE.

According to Rikishi, Dallas is a good wrestler that hasn't benefitted from the way WWE has been utilizing him. No matter how hard Dallas might be working, it won't matter if he doesn't have the full support of WWE's creative and production teams.

"I feel that maybe the [WWE] team has dropped the ball on him," Rikishi said regarding Uncle Howdy. "I don't know, maybe was it personal? Or they just gave up on Bo's team."

As of now, Fatu only wants to see the storyline between the MFT and the Wyatt Sicks continue if WWE has a specific concept planned for WrestleMania.

