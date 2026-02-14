Mickie James Makes TNA Return At No Surrender 2026

It's been nearly three years, but "Hardcore Country" Mickie James returned to the TNA Asylum in Nashville, Tennessee, as part of Friday's No Surrender pay-per-view event.

James' guest appearance came after The Elegance Brand's Heather and M successfully defended and retained their Knockout World Tag Team Championships against Indi Hartwell and Xia Brookside. After the match, the former five-time TNA/Impact Knockouts World Champion made her way down to the ring, shifting her focus on Ash by Elegance. Taking her shot, Ash charged toward James as she made her way onto the apron. Not fast enough, James landed a melee of punches on Ash before Heather and M got involved. Seeing as James was outnumbered, Brookside and Hartwell came to James' aid.

It's been close to a year since James' last in-ring appearance. In July 2025, she defeated Mila Smidt to become the new ABC (Association Biterroise de Catch) Women's Champion. As of today, she remains its champion at 210 days. As for TNA, her last stint there was an unsuccessful challenge for the Knockouts World Title against former champion Trinity (WWE's Naomi) at the 2023 Bound for Glory pay-per-view. Since then, James joined the 2025 TNA Hall of Fame Class, then became a coach on the premiere season of "WWE LFG."