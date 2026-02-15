Kyle Fletcher Survives Ladder Match, Retains AEW TNT Title Down Under

Fresh off of his win over Tommaso Ciampa on the February 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite" to become a two-time AEW TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher wanted to defend his newly won crown in his hometown of Sydney, Australia. He issued a challenge to anyone in AEW for a match at the Grand Slam Australia event, a challenge that was answered by Mark Briscoe who wanted to finally settle their score in match seven of their hellacious series. Fletcher upped the stakes by making the bout a Ladder Match, and after a wild and bloody affair, "The Protostar" reached for the sky and retained his title in front of his fellow Aussies.

Both men took some major risks in the match in order to get the victory, with Fletcher launching Briscoe on to the apron from a ladder, and even Powerbombing him through a ladder in attempt to stop Briscoe from winning. Briscoe had some evil schemes of his own, such as delivering a Froggy Bow to the outside while Fletcher was bridged across a ladder, and he even delivered his patented Jay Driller through a bridged ladder inside the ring. However, after delivering a Sheer Drop Brainbuster from the top of the ladder, Fletcher looked to have the title in the bag but Briscoe somehow made it to his feet and climbed a ladder of his own, but Fletcher kicked the ladder from underneath Briscoe, leaving a clear path to victory and a feel good moment for the Sydney native.

#ANDSTILL! @KyleFletcherPro takes home the title AND the series! Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/fI6hQiE7QZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2026

One major moment that didn't end up making the Grand Slam Australia broadcast was Fletcher cutting a promo to the fand, and revealing that he finally has a custom made TNT Championship belt, complete with an all pink strap. Fans had wondered why Fletcher never got the custom belt treatment during his first reign, especially considering that nearly every champion before him had a different design, but he will now wear the pink belt proudly as a long list of challengers await him back in the United States.