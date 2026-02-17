Cody Rhodes Says He's Pitched Part-Time Live Event Schedule To WWE Higher-Ups

Cody Rhodes has been vocal about the fact that he misses frequent WWE live events, also known as house shows. On a recent episode of his podcast, "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" Rhodes revealed to Jey Uso that he has pressed company officials on the issue.

"I had suggested to some of the top brass in the company, for a myriad of reasons – comradery, the reps, the general sense of working here," Rhodes said. "I said, 'Run one weekend a month. Call them house shows.' Make them almost poke the fourth wall a little bit, in terms of what they are. They're canon, but they're not. You're gonna see some of the stuff you see on TV, but it's gonna be a bit more of a mixed bag, and maybe you're gonna see people you've never seen before, who are getting their first rep in front of you."

Rhodes believes switching up the branding of the events would make it financially viable for WWE to start running them again, with the added benefits for talent that Rhodes laid out. On the podcast, Uso shared his support for the idea and expressed his astonishment that today's younger talent won't experience the same schedule that helped shape previous generations in the ring.

Although they run them far less frequently, AEW's live events share some qualities with Rhodes' idea, as the company brands them as "House Rules" shows. They most recently held one during their visit to Australia, with Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay of The IInspiration making their AEW debuts during the live event.

WWE does still hold live events, but at nowhere near the pace the company used to. If Rhodes gets his way, however, that pace could soon quicken, giving fans a taste of something different one weekend each month.

