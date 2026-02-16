AEW World Champion MJF Talks Continued Relationship With WWE's Cody Rhodes

When MJF signed with AEW in 2019, WWE star Cody Rhodes was his mentor and friend both on and off-screen, with "The American Nightmare" having played a role in the success that the 29-year-old has achieved today. However, after MJF was no longer the protege in the relationship and Rhodes had moved onto WWE, many questioned if both wrestlers still keep in touch despite working for opposing companies, and during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Friedman revealed that he still stays connected with the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

"Yeah, absolutely. Look, I'm not sitting here without Cody Rhodes. Cody Rhodes booked me for All-In, which got me in front of Tony Khan, which got me signed to a contract. Like [CM] Punk, I hope whatever he's doing, he's happy right now. And I mean, you would think he would be."

In years prior, Rhodes has claimed that MJF will be a WWE star someday, and has been most impressed with his body transformation since he first started in AEW, stating that he will be able to stand across wrestlers with good physique if he ever jumps ship. In the same interview with Van Vliet, MJF revealed that he had several conversations with some of WWE's higher-ups, who were interested in signing him. Additionally, Friedman claims that WWE would still like to strike a deal with him today, but reminded fans that he'll always sign the contract with the most guaranteed money.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.