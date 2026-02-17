Kofi Kingston Announces Xavier Woods Injury During WWE Raw Commercial Break Segment

During a commercial break on "Raw", Kofi Kingston announced that his tag team partner, Xavier Woods has been dealing with an injury "for the better part of three months."

Flanked by Grayson Waller, Kingston addressed the fans by informing them "we have some devastating news for you idiots." He confirmed Woods had a shoulder injury. "The medical team and the doctors are now forcing him to take time off in order for the shoulder to recover."

Waller read a message to the WWE Universe on Woods' behalf after asking for a moment of silence. "I would've loved to come to "Monday Night Raw" tonight to make this gigantic announcement, but the last place I would want to be is pover town like Memphis." Waller explained "pover" was slang that he taught Woods that means poverty. The message from Woods continued that the people of Memphis are poor and ugly. Woods asked, "how can I recover in a place where the people can't even recover from being ugly?"

New Day last wrestled on "Raw" last month when they competed in a World Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Four Way against American Made, Los Americanos, and Alpha Academy. A few days later, they competed in a dark match with Waller against Motor City Machine Guns and Shinsuke Nakamura at the Royal Rumble.