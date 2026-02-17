WWE Announces 'Tribute To AJ Styles' On Next Week's Raw In Atlanta

AJ Styles retired at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last month, passing out in Gunther's Rear Naked Choke. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion's retirement has fans wondering if he could end up in AEW, like "retired" WWE stars Adam Copeland, Jon Moxley, Christian Cage, or Chris Jericho.

On "WWE Raw," WWE made it seem that Styles will be sticking around the company for a little while longer, at least in a ceremonial role, as the upcoming "Raw" in Atlanta, GA next week will feature a tribute to the former WWE Champion. While it is very clearly "A Tribute to AJ Styles," there is no word on whether Styles will be in attendance or not.

The former TNA X Division Champion spent a decade with WWE, debuting at the 2016 Royal Rumble and retiring at the 2026 Royal Rumble, after a career that saw him be the face of every competing promotion from TNA to NJPW, and then become a multiple time WWE Champion, as well as a United States and Tag Team Champion as well over the course of his lengthy career. With John Cena receiving a year-long retirement tour, many were shocked at the quickness with which Styles's WWE career was snuffed out.

With many of Styles friends and former co-workers working in AEW, many expect Styles to end up in the company, but there has been no concrete confirmation of Styles's plans, outside of speculation on either outcome from various sources. Next week's tribute show further complicates the narrative of Styles heading to WWE, whether Styles attends the show or not, as WWE still seems invested in his brand.