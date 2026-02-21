Xavier Woods On WWE & TNA: 'I'm The One Who Came Over And Washed The Stink Off'

Thanks to all his success with the New Day, it's easy for some fans to forget that Xavier Woods didn't start out as a WWE guy, but was actually a TNA guy. First signing with the promotion in 2007, Woods wound up spending three years in TNA as Consequences Creed, later winning the TNA World Tag Team Championships with Jay Lethal. He would spend nearly two and a half years with TNA before being released in March 2010, prompting a brief New Japan Pro Wrestling run before he signed with WWE in July. The rest, as they say, was history.

Appearing on "Rosenberg Radio" two weeks ago alongside New Day partner Kofi Kingston, Woods reflected less on his time with TNA and more about his transition from TNA to WWE. While acknowledging that others had made the jump from TNA to WWE before him, Woods re-stated a prior belief he was the first one to truly make it, and as a result made it easier for other TNA stars to make the jump later on.

"Not to be pompous, but I'm the first success story from TNA to WWE," Woods said. "Yeah, I'm the first one. I would say I'm the first long-term success. What did he go by here...Braden Walker came over. Low Ki came over. But I'm the first one to find, like, long-term success from TNA...So if you really want to break it down, I'm the one that came over and washed the stink off.

"I'm the one who came over and said 'TNA is a viable place. We have great talent. We have great homegrown talent.' Because I think that TNA roster at that time is one of the best. I would put that roster against any roster in the history of wrestling. Some of the best matches, some of the best wrestlers on the planet [were there]. So many...it was crazy."

