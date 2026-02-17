Backstage Report Explains AEW Decision To Have MJF Beat Samoa Joe For World Title

The AEW Men's World Championship scene has been one of the biggest talking points about All Elite Wrestling so far in 2026, purely for the fact that so many people are fighting over the same prize. MJF is the current champion and has to deal with Hangman Page at AEW Revolution on March 15, but he's already gone through Bandido and Brody King, the likes of Andrade El Idolo, Kenny Omega, and Swerve Strickland all have their eyes on the prize, and Samoa Joe would have been gunning for a third reign as champion had he not gotten injured.

During a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer assessed the title picture and gave some insight into why MJF vs. Page is happening at Revolution, rather than Worlds End where MJF dethroned Joe in a four way bout that also featured Strickland and Page.

"Hangman beat MJF twice last year, and that was always the goal when MJF left to do the movie thing. Then Hangman did not lose the title to MJF because Tony did not want Hangman to lose to MJF because he's beat him twice, and MJF was going to be the champion. So he used Samoa Joe as the buffer, which actually like makes sense, it's long-term planning. Where Joe would be the one to beat Hangman with the screwjob, interfering and all that stuff, so that was the main gist of everything. MJF won in the four-way where he doesn't beat Hangman, so he's never beaten Hangman. So because of that, I don't see anyone beating Hangman until he gets his shot at MJF."

Meltzer also touched on the possibility of Andrade getting a shot at MJF, and while he might not be there yet, his wins over two former champions has made him a main event start in the eyes of the fans. "Andrade beating Swerve and Omega is good enough to propel him to where now people see him as a main eventer, and I think that worked."

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.