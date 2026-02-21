Maven On Wrestling Triple H: 'It Was Like Taking An Exam'

Former WWE Superstar Maven has been one of the most open and honest people in the wrestling business, regularly revealing everything there is to know about wrestling on his YouTube channel. One of his most recent videos detailed all of the WWE Superstars he hated working against, with names like Jeff Hardy popping up because his face paint used to be impossible to wash off, Raven for being one of his earliest opponents, and the biggest name of them all is the current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

"I've mentioned that I might not have been Hunter's favorite person backstage, but that's not the reason [he hated working with him]. The reason was being in the ring with Hunter was like taking an ultimate exam, and success meant your career would skyrocket, and failure could lead to losing a career altogether. Yes, Triple H was a wrestler, he's one of the boys backstage, but he's also Vince [McMahon's] son-in-law and held a lot of power in that company. Impress him, sky's the limit, think of randy Orton [or] Batista. Fail him, well think of me. Aside from the backstage power, there was truly no one better in the ring than Hunter, making a match with him even more intimidating. But in saying that, Triple H, he was one of my favorite opponents, knowing what was at stake for my career if I impressed him, but also knowing that he was truly one of the best in the game. Still though, every time I wrestled Triple H, I walked around the entire day with a pit in my stomach."

Maven and Triple H shared the ring many times through out 2003 and 2004, with Maven even challenging "The Game" for the World Heavyweight Championship on an episode of "WWE Raw" in November 2004. Triple H retained his title on that night, but that match is considered by many to be one of Maven's best matches during his WWE career.

