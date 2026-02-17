Logan Paul Defends Opinion That WWE Is More Difficult Than The NFL

Based on his first-hand experiences, Logan Paul has found professional wrestling to be more challenging than boxing. In the same vein, he believes pro wrestling is also more difficult than pro football. During an interview with "The Takedown on SI," Paul further explained his reasoning behind the latter sentiment.

"If you put any of the WWE Superstars on the [NFL] roster, including the women, on an NFL team, they would do bare-minimum alright because these people are athletes," Paul said. "If you plucked 99% of NFL athletes from the team and put them in a WWE ring, they would s*** the bed. They would not be able to do it. That's on God. It is the hardest thing in the world to do.

"You run a route, catch a football, get hit, you figure it out. In the NFL, you're worried about 11 guys on the other team. That's your cap. You're worried about 11 guys on the opposite side of the line. When you're in WWE, you are worried about 40,000 people in the venue who paid their money to come see you to have a good time. It is your job to make sure they are taken care of, so there's levels to this issue."

Though he has no experience on a professional football level, Paul did emerge as an All-Star linebacker for Westlake High School in the early 2010s. For the last four years, he has gradually elevated his professional wrestling work, which is now on a full-time schedule for the "WWE Raw" brand.

Paul made his pro wrestling debut at WWE WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match alongside The Miz, whom he later faced in his first singles match at SummerSlam 2022. Fast forward to 2026, Paul is a part of The Vision alongside Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Austin Theory, with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman guiding them.

