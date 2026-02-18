Ricky Saints Goads Joe Hendry Into WWE NXT Title Match

The feud between Ricky Saints and NXT Champion Joe Hendry intensified this week on "WWE NXT," with the latter initially ambushing the former in the parking lot. Later, Hendry traded in his physical jabs for verbal ones when he called Saints out to the ring, resulting in a future NXT Championship match being made.

Instead, Saints appeared on the elevated platform situated amongst the crowd, claiming that Hendry stole the NXT Championship from him. He additionally accused Hendry of being a "meme" that brings both the title and the "NXT" brand down. On the other hand, Saints asserted that he himself possesses talent and attractiveness, qualities that make one worthy of being a champion.

To counter Saints, Hendry pointed out that he has possession of the NXT Championship, which makes him, not Saints, the best in "NXT." Still unimpressed, Saints continued to take digs at Hendry's fashion, diplomacy, and marketing strategies before proclaiming his refusal to let Hendry "ruin" his efforts of boosting "NXT." To settle their grievances, Saints then suggested that Hendry put the NXT Championship on the line in a match against him at "NXT" Vengeance Day on March 7.

"You're on!" Hendry shouted in response, "And Ricky, it's gonna be the same as it always is, you whining, crying, complaining, blaming your failures on everyone else. Meanwhile, in the arena, they'll still be chanting 'we believe.'"

Hendry captured the NXT Championship earlier this month by knocking Saints off a ladder, then reaching up above it to retrieve the title amidst a ladder match. The following week, Hendry successfully defended the title against Jackson Drake, after which Saints attacked the former TNA star.