Backstage News On Planned Dates For 2026 WWE NXT PLEs Vengeance Day, Stand & Deliver

"WWE NXT" will crown its newest champion on Tuesday when seven men compete for the NXT Championship in a ladder match, and new reports have revealed more about the future of premium live events for the developmental brand. According to PWInsider Elite, there are plans for both Vengeance Day and Stand & Deliver.

PWIE reported that the next "NXT" PLE will be Vengeance Day, though it won't be happening around Valentine's Day like in previous years. The outlet reported that the show will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, March 7. Last year's event took place in the CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC on February 15, and saw Stephanie Vaquer capture the Women's North American Championship.

The outlet also reported that WWE sources confirmed that Stand & Deliver will take place during WrestleMania 42 weekend. PWIE was told that the current plan is to run the show as a matinee event on Saturday, April 19, before night one of WrestleMania in Las Vegas. A venue for the show was not reported. Last year's event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, a suburb of Vegas.

Stand & Deliver 2025 also took place Saturday afternoon ahead of the first night of 'Mania. Vaquer and Oba Femi retained their NXT Women's Championship and NXT Championship, respectively, and Sol Ruca captured the then-vacant Women's North American title in a ladder match. WWE holding a developmental brand premium live event the afternoon ahead of WrestleMania officially kicking off is becoming a tradition, as PWIE noted in its reports.