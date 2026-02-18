Vanity Project Helps Ethan Page Make History As WWE NXT NA Champ

Ethan Page has made history with his win on Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT."

Heading into "NXT," Page stood tied for the most successful NXT North American Championship defenses in one reign. To break it, he requested that Interim "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone set him up with a challenger specifically from the "NXT" brand. Cue Shiloh Hill, who then appeared at the right place and right time for the opportunity. For this NA Title match, though, the right people emerging at the right time proved to be more beneficial.

In an attempt to help Page, Vanity Project's Jackson Drake, Ricky Smokes, and Brad Baylor appeared at ringside during the title match, and as ordered, peeled back a mat to expose the concrete beneath. This move later came back to hurt Vanity Project as Hill sent all three members crashing to the floor. Still, Page managed to stop Hill's path of destruction by laying him out with a Twisted Grin on the concrete. Upon returning to the ring, Page followed with a second one to keep Hill down for the three count to retain the NXT North American Championship.

After the bell, the action continued with Myles Borne helping Hill take out Baylor, Smokes, and Drake. With Vanity Project neutralized by a dive from Hill, Borne then demanded that Page give him a title shot next. Threatened by a chair stomp to his foot, Page eventually gave in, confirming the title match for next week's edition of "NXT." Following a smug remark, Page found his foot stomped on by Borne anyway.