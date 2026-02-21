Lita Reflects On 'Weird' Ending To Latest WWE Run & Comments On Potential Return

In 2022, WWE Hall of Famer Lita made her return to the company, taking part in the Women's Royal Rumble before facing Becky Lynch in a singles match at that year's Elimination Chamber. Lita then came back for another two matches the following year, joining forces with Lynch and Trish Stratus against Damage CTRL. Speaking with the Toronto Sun, Lita reflected on her comeback and gave some candid thoughts on how it all went down.

"I was really happy to have the singles match with Becky, and then to be able to get in there with Trish and Becky and go against Damage CTRL was pretty awesome, and I feel very satisfied in that," Lita said. "But it was a little weird, the way it ended, where I had this really fun, celebratory match at WrestleMania, and then the next thing I know, they're like, 'Oh, you're just going to be laying on the ground and we don't need you anymore.'"

Prior to that moment at the end, Lita had felt like the WrestleMania match could've been a good capstone for her WWE career, leaving her feeling "complete." However, that feeling became somewhat diminished when Lita was written out of the storyline abruptly, with Stratus being the one who attacked her.

While Lita isn't certain about another return, she isn't closing the door on it, either. She maintained that she still feels physically able to go in the ring, and she'd accept an offer as long as it was the right one.

"There's so much talent out there; it's always fun to mix it up with the current roster," Lita concluded.

