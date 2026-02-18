Bayley Looks Back On Seven Years Of The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

It was seven years ago yesterday that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships became a reality, with Bayley and Sasha Banks being crowned at the 2019 Elimination Chamber PLE. And Bayley is taking a moment to remember the moment. On Instagram, the long-time WWE star posted a photo of her holding one of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belts in the Gorilla position, just after she and Banks won them.

"Who knew," Bayley said in her post. "Happy 7th my babies."

Having advocated for the titles prior to WWE creating them, Bayley and Banks were the logical choice to win the titles at Elimination Chamber, overcoming Carmella and Naomi, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, Nia Jax and Tamina, and Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Unfortunately, Banks and Bayley's run as inaugural champions was a short one, as the duo dropped the belts to Kay and Royce at WrestleMania 35 less than two months later.

The loss proved controversial, and reports later emerged that Banks and Bayley were blindsided by the change, due to having been promised a long reign to establish the titles. One year later, Bayley and Banks rectified their earlier defeat, winning the Women's Tag Team Championships back by defeating champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on a June episode of "SmackDown." They would hold the titles till August, when they dropped the titles to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. To date, it is Bayley's last reign as Women's Tag Team Champion, though she has challenged for the titles since with partners Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria.