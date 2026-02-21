WWE's Jey Uso Recalls Being In High School As His Dad Rikishi Exploded In Popularity

The Fatu family is a central part of WWE's long-tenured Samoan dynasty, with twins Jimmy and Jey Uso, as well as their brother Solo Sikoa, representing that branch of the tree on TV today. Before them, their father Rikishi Fatu held a prominent place in WWE for years. Speaking to Cody Rhodes on "What Do You Want To Talk About?," Jey Uso reflected on his father hitting the big time while he was in high school.

"Man, my dad's cool as s**t," Uso said. "Now that I'm in the game, man, I see how hard he [worked]. ... Just trying to hustle, being broke, being kids of a wrestler, not having money because he's doing territories. He didn't get his break 'til I hit high school, freshmen. We was kind of grown, wearing hand-me-down clothes, like old enough to know. Luckily, we was good in football. That kind of covered us, you know?"

Growing up in a big Samoan family in Florida, everyone in town knew who he and his brothers and cousins were. Uso recalls Rikishi not making many of his football games because of his wrestling schedule, but when Rikishi did make it, he would attract a crowd, especially after he joined WWE in 1999.

"That's when he hit Rikishi," Uso continued. "When he would walk in the [park], I could just see a crowd. Like I'm on the field, I know my dad's here. Boom. Made me want to do good. ... I know how much he worked and sacrificed, and still tried to make the games."

Uso now feels that Rikishi has passed one of his greatest wrestling traits onto his son. Rikishi once told his son to keep evolving until you find a character that works, and then give it your all, and it's a lesson Uso has taken to heart.

