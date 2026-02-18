AJ Styles Reportedly Appears At WWE Performance Center

Amidst rumors and speculation regarding his future, and ahead of an upcoming tribute, "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles reportedly made an appearance at a WWE facility. According to PWInsider Elite, Styles visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday.

PWIE did not have a further report as to why Styles may have been visiting the PC. He hasn't been seen on WWE programming since losing to GUNTHER after putting his career on the line at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Following the match, WWE COO Paul "Triple H" Levesque said he believed Styles had wrapped up his in-ring career. However, following his loss, after initially looking as though he was going to leave his gloves in the ring, Styles notably put them back on before posing on the ropes.

Fans have speculated that Styles could possibly go back to TNA, due in part to the company's partnership with WWE that started back in January 2025. Styles noted during an episode of Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story?" that he wouldn't rule anything out, and said that wrestlers are allowed to come out of retirement "at least once."

It was announced on Monday that next week's edition of "WWE Raw," live from Atlanta, Georgia will feature a tribute to the "Phenomenal One" in his home state. In its initial announcement, WWE did not confirm if Styles will make an appearance on the show. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer also reported on Wednesday that some talent from "WWE SmackDown" would be flown in to the show to pay tribute to Styles, as well.