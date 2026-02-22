Rikishi Fatu Assesses Roman Reigns-CM Punk Feud Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 42

As of right now, CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns is one of the only matches that is evident for WWE WrestleMania 42 in April. Following up on their Triple Threat from last year's show, with Seth Rollins removed from the equation, Punk and Reigns will main event one of WrestleMania's two nights. Speaking on his "Off The Top" podcast, Reigns' cousin Rikishi Fatu shared his assessment of how the match has been built so far.

"It feels organic on so many personal levels," Rikishi said of the feud. "The legacy that both of these gentlemen carry through this industry – it's so personal for CM Punk. Been there, done it all, everything, from A to Z. In the indies so long, coming into WWE, all the drama that follows CM Punk and now to finally get the taste of what every man works for, what every woman works for – to main event WrestleMania, the biggest show on earth."

Once Punk performs in the main event of WrestleMania for the second year in a row, Rikishi believes there isn't much left for Punk to accomplish in the industry, and he'll be able to retire at any point knowing that he did it all. As for Reigns' place in the rivalry, Rikishi referred to him as a needle-mover.

"Every time he comes through, every time he's a part of something, that is huge for WWE, because numbers don't like," Rikishi stated. "His involvement into the WWE, into the family business, has truly taken us to another level, and when I say us, I mean the fans, I mean TKO, I mean WWE, I mean The Bloodline, I mean the family members – everybody."

Rikishi then compared Reigns to Superman, and said that he and Punk are two of the absolute best in WWE right now.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.