WWE SmackDown Viewership And Ratings Report: 2/13/2026

At the beginning of the month, "WWE SmackDown" recorded its highest rating since September after averaging numbers below the one million viewer mark for three consecutive weeks in January. That said, with this past Friday's episode airing on Syfy instead of the USA Network because of Winter Olympic coverage, it was expected that the blue brand's viewership would drop, but the show still managed to stay above the seven figure viewer threshold.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "SmackDown" averaged 1,042,000 viewers and posted an 0.26 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership decreased by 29%, while the 18-49 demo was down by 26%. Although "SmackDown's" numbers regressed being on a different network, the show ranked third in the 18-49 demo on Friday night, charting lower than only the Olympics and the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Despite "SmackDown" entering a hot streak ahead of last Friday, the program's total viewership has declined by 9% since this time last year. However, perhaps more concerning is the show's performance in the 18-49 demo, which has plummeted by 27% since February 2025. Additionally, ticket sales continue to be an issue for WWE, as Friday's episode from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas sold 3,000 less tickets than "WWE Raw," which took place in the same market in January 2025.

"SmackDown" will also be on Syfy this upcoming Friday, but will return to the USA Network on February 27 for the go-home episode of the Elimination Chamber, which could be an opportunity for the brand to bounce back in viewership.