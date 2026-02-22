WWE's Oba Femi Explains How He's Attempting To 'Transcend' Pro Wrestling Tropes

Oba Femi has officially joined WWE's main roster at the Royal Rumble, where he eliminated five wrestlers before ultimately clashing with, and being eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

While the massive former NXT Champion naturally stands out in the locker room as one of the most menacing athletes on the roster, he remains down to earth.

"I'm just Oba. And that's how you know when you got into that juicy character moment," Femi said during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show" after being asked whether he's a heel or babyface. "You know, 'you're a bad guy, you're a good guy,' no...We're trying to transcend that now. I think wrestling is finally getting to a place where it's not 'good guy/bad guy,' it's 'human being.'"

Femi made the case that there's a need to not just have characters but have relatable human beings that people can connect to and be attached to.

"Very few people have been able to get that kind of reaction, you know, like Undertaker, Steve Austin, Rock. It just gets to a point where you're just such a good character that people are like, 'Well, he did that bad thing, oh, we love him. He did that good thing, oh, we love him," he explained. "That's a great place to be, and I'm happy that the 'Oba Femi' character is there right now."

Since his main roster debut, Femi has squashed Kit Wilson after an open challenge, establishing himself as a monster.

