Oba Femi Reportedly Among WWE NXT Call-Ups Singled Out For Praise After Royal Rumble

WWE main roster free agent, and former NXT Champion, Oba Femi reportedly made a big impression with his performance at the Royal Rumble last weekend. According to PWInsider Elite, Femi received praise for his work during a WWE town hall meeting on Thursday in Stamford, Connecticut.

PWIE reported that an all-hands-on-deck meeting was held at WWE Headquarters, which was attended by WWE President Nick Khan. The meeting was hosted by Paul "Triple H" Levesque and TKO President Mark Shapiro. According to PWIE, Femi, Je'Von Evans, and former Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca were all praised for their work in their respective Royal Rumble matches. The event overall was praised by WWE executives.

Femi most recently appeared on "WWE Raw" on Monday, where he beat down both members of the War Raiders as they were waiting for a tag team match to begin. In the Rumble, Femi scored five total eliminations after entering the match from the first spot, starting with Bron Breakker, though Breakker had been taken out by a mystery attacker ahead of Femi getting his hands on him.

"The Ruler" also eliminated Rusev, Matt Cardona, Solo Sikoa, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. He had multiple face-to-face confrontations with Brock Lesnar before ultimately being thrown over the top rope and eliminated by "The Beast Incarnate." Femi was the 18th man eliminated from the match.

While it looked as though Femi and Lesnar set up a possible WrestleMania 42 match, it's reportedly not 100 percent set in stone, according to a report from Dave Meltzer. The match would be Femi's first at WrestleMania, and Lesnar's first appearance on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" since 2023.