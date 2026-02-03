Oba Femi Destroys War Raiders In Unofficial WWE Raw Debut

Oba Femi made his "WWE Raw" debut, but he didn't wait until he was scheduled to have a match. While the War Raiders were awaiting a tag team match in the ring, Femi's music hit and he strode down the ramp, as Erik and Ivar, as well as the referee, looked on in confusion.

Femi got in the ring and decimated the team. He hit a big chokeslam on Ivar, followed by a Fall From Grace powerbomb to Erik. The bell never rang on the match, but Femi's music followed the beat down, and he posed in the ring to end the segment.

Commentary made it known during "The Ruler's" show of strength that the former NXT Champion is still considered a free agent following his impressive showing at the 2026 Royal Rumble, where he entered first. Michael Cole commented that if he were General Manager Adam Pearce, he'd have Femi's contract ready to go.

Femi has appeared on "WWE SmackDown" once, ahead of his first main roster match on Saturday Night's Main Event in December. He appeared on the blue brand to go face-to-face with then-Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who he lost to at the Peacock special, thanks to Drew McIntyre interference.