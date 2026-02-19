AEW Dynamite Rewritten Due To Illness

This week's edition of "AEW Dynamite" notably saw Willow Nightingale defend her TBS Championship in a four-way bout, while Swerve Strickland conquered Kenny Omega in the main event. Elsewhere, some other parts of the show were reportedly revised due to illnesses amongst the AEW roster.

"I don't know the names, but I was told in the afternoon that this show was rewritten, not completely," Dave Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio." "I mean, the Omega-Swerve [match] was exactly what was going to be. And I think that the four-way women's TBS Championship [match] was what it was going to be, but there were a lot of illnesses. Both people from Australia, and I think there were some injuries too. There were a lot of illnesses from people, some in Australia, but a lot who didn't go."

According to Meltzer, one particular creative change resulted in Beast Mortos, who was not originally set to wrestle on "Dynamite," ultimately facing Kevin Knight in singles competition. Knight went on to defeat the LFI member with a UFO Splash.

Just days before AEW hosted "Dynamite" in Sacramento, California, the promotion ran a Grand Slam special and live event in Australia. Meltzer noted that while some talents got sick there overseas, there were others stateside that did as well.

"The feeling was that it may have been something where somebody must have been sick last Wednesday and a lot of people got it because people who were not in Australia also got sick all at the same time," he said.

