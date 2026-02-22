Je'Von Evans Names WWE Performance Center Coaches Who've Made Biggest Impact On Him

Before ascending to the main roster in January 2026, Je'Von Evans spent two years working for WWE's development brand of "WWE NXT," with additional training taking place at the WWE Performance Center. While recently appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Evans pulled back the curtain on his WWE PC experience, specifically pinpointing the coaches that helped him grow the most.

"Terry Taylor, for sure," Evans said. "He's so blunt and honest. That's just the people that I feel like I needed because I didn't want anybody telling me I was doing good and I was horrible, So yeah, Terry Taylor, and of course, HBK and Matt Bloom, but also, Fit Finlay. He taught me how to really have that grit and not just stick to having fun and doing flips. You know, sometimes we all need to show like, hey, alright, you're pissing me off, and we're about to throw hands. So I highly thank Fit for helping me with that side of me."

In the early 2000s, Fit Finlay played a pivotal role in elevating WWE's women's division from behind-the-scenes as an agent. According to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, he especially helped the women become recognized as legitimate wrestlers rather than eye candy for WWE. In the present day, Finlay guides a variety of WWE's up and coming talents at the PC in Florida.

Aside from his involvement at the Performance Center, Shawn Michaels currently serves as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. That means that the man once known as "The Heartbreak Kid" is now in charge of booking and promoting for "NXT."

