TNA Impact 2/19/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Several weeks ago, many of us were disheartened for Steve Maclin, when he received what we thought was the axe from his tenure at TNA. However, we were swerved. But what did Maclin's true blue friend Mike Santana get for offering his sympathy for Maclin's unexpected "termination?" A blind ambush! That's what. And it didn't just happen once, but several times.

Santana is a man of few words, but when he has something to say, boy, you better listen. During his in-ring promo tonight, "The Realest" finally talked right down to Maclin in a language he hopes that the former world champion can easily understand: "When you keep a knockin' on death's door, someday, he's going to answer." Chills, right?

Why is this a love? Well, for starters, it goes to show that TNA made the right call to reposition Santana as its world champion. Despite having Eddie Edwards breathing down his back, the champ can handle any and all of his enemies. Whether they all come gunning for him one at a time or all at once, he can dress to his challengers needs. Yet, when it comes to ruined friendships, he becomes a whole new beast. An immortal "Dr. Death," if you will. Don't knock on his door if you don't want your fate as his challenger to end so abruptly.

I'm looking forward to seeing how far Maclin's green eye of envy will carry him against Santana's indestructible attitude in the coming weeks.

