WWE's Tiffany Stratton Announces Herself For Upcoming Bodybuilding Competition

As she continues to carve a potential path to WWE WrestleMania 42, Tiffany Stratton is also preparing for another physical venture.

In a new TikTok video, the former WWE Women's Champion revealed that she is en route to a bodybuilding competition, the second in her career. "Hi guys, I am currently nine weeks out from my second bodybuilding show ever," Stratton said. "I'm gonna step on stage again and just kind of see where things are at. I remember I fell in love with bodybuilding, then I got signed to WWE, so I couldn't really do both at the same time. But I feel like now I'm in a position where I feel like I can balance it now. So I'm gonna take you guys with me to my workout. We're gonna train shoulders and triceps, so we got a push day going down. I've got a little bit of cardio afterwards. Let's go."

Prior to joining WWE in 2021, Stratton spent a number of years working as a gymnast. According to her former wrestling trainer Greg Gagne, Stratton also found success in bodybuilding, so much so that set a record in her weightlifting class. Eventually, though, Stratton put a pause on both athletic activities in order to shift her focus solely to pro wrestling.

In WWE, Stratton currently awaits another trip inside the Women's Elimination Chamber, with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley as her confirmed opponents so far. The winner of this grueling match will earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 42, set for April 18 and 19.